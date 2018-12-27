Macaulay Culkin to legally change his middle name to ‘Macaulay Culkin’

Macaulay Culkin has found himself back in the spotlight as he waxes nostalgic over his days playing Kevin McAllister in Home Alone. Not only did he revisit the countless video games inspired by the movie franchise, but he recreated several of the famous scenes for a new holiday advert. But lest we forget the actual Macaulay Culkin is a bit of an oddball, someone, who until very recently, shied away from his child stardom in favor of a pizza-themed Velvet Underground covers band.

Now, in another bit of wackiness, Culkin has announced his intention to change his middle name to… Macaulay Culkin. Over the last month, Culkin has polled fans asking them to vote on his new middle name (it’s currently “Carson”). The options included “Shark Week”, “Kieran” ( his brother’s first name), “The McRib Is Back”, and “Publicity Stunt”, but ultimately, his Twitter followers decided on “Macaulay Culkin”. So, beginning in 2019, he’ll be known legally as Macaulay ‘Macaulay Culkin’ Culkin.



“It has a nice ring to it (if you like my name),” Culkin remarked on Twitter.