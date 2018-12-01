Manchester Orchestra and The Front Bottoms share collaborative track “Allentown”: Stream

Manchester Orchestra and The Front Bottoms are currently out on the road together. In celebration of their wintry jaunt, the two have released a collaborative single titled, “Allentown”, which has quite an elaborate backstory.

“This song started as a writing exercise between Nate Hussey (All Get Out) and myself,” Manchester Orchestra’s Andy Hull explains in a press release. “Nate sent me the first four lines and asked what kind of music and melody I heard.



“I sent him back the melody and we started crafting out this character with as few words as possible,” he continues. “When I sent it to The Front Bottoms, Brian wrote the cool narrator perspective as our chorus. The Front Bottoms crew came down to Atlanta and we co-produced the track and gave it some proper clothing.”

“TFB have been friends with Andy and the Manchester crew for quite some time,” adds The Front Bottoms’ Brian Sella. “It felt good to finally get in the studio with them. The track really came out great, and we had a blast recording it. We hope you enjoy it.”

Stream the track below and consult their full tour itinerary shortly after.

Manchester Orchestra and The Front Bottoms 2018 Tour Dates:

12/01 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

12/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

12/03 – Clive, IA @ 7 Flags

12/05 – Madison WI @ The Sylvee

12/07 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Detroit

12/08 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

12/09 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

12/10 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

12/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

12/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

12/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/16 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Champagne Jam @ Convention Hall

12/18 – Lowell MA @ Tsongas Center