Mark Kozelek’s upcoming album is now a Sun Kil Moon release called I Also Want To Die In New Orleans

Mark Kozelek didn’t just hold to his promise to release two albums in 2018, he very nearly surpassed it. After delivering a self-titled effort back in April, he released This Is My Dinner under his Sun Kil Moon moniker. Now, he’s putting the finishing touches on a new album to be released on March 1st, and those finishing touches apparently include a title change.
BrooklynVegan reports that the album, a collaboration with Grammy-nominated saxophonist Donny McCaslin and Jim White of Dirty Three, will now be titled, I Also Want to Die in New Orleans. It was previously dubbed, Mark Kozelek with Donny McCaslin and Jim White. In a very Kozelekian turn of events, the change came about after the songwriter saw a poster for the $uicideboy$ album I Want to Die In New Orleans. Brooklyn Vegan also reports that it will now be issued as a Sun Kil Moon album, as opposed to a solo release.
Will Kozelek’s prolific nature never cease? He also released three albums in 2017, including a solo EP, a Sun Kil Moon album called Common As Light And Love Are Red Valleys of Blood, and a collaborative LP with Parquet Courts bassist Sean Yeaton.
You can check out the artwork and tracklist for I Also Want to Die In New Orleans below.
I Also Want to Die In New Orleans Artwork:
01. Coyote
02. Day In America
03. L-48
04. Couch Potato
05. Cows
06. I’m Not Laughing At You
07. Bay of Kotor