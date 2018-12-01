Menu
Mark Kozelek’s upcoming album is now a Sun Kil Moon release called I Also Want To Die In New Orleans

The collaborative project with Donny McCaslin and Jim White saw its title change after Kozelek saw a poster for the $uicideboy$ album I Want to Die In New Orleans

by
on December 01, 2018, 1:52pm
0 comments
mark kozelek jim white donny mccaslin i also want to die in new orleans
Mark Kozelek of Sun Kil Moon

Mark Kozelek didn’t just hold to his promise to release two albums in 2018, he very nearly surpassed it. After delivering a self-titled effort back in April, he released This Is My Dinner under his Sun Kil Moon moniker. Now, he’s putting the finishing touches on a new album to be released on March 1st, and those finishing touches apparently include a title change.

BrooklynVegan reports that the album, a collaboration with Grammy-nominated saxophonist Donny McCaslin and Jim White of Dirty Three, will now be titled, I Also Want to Die in New Orleans. It was previously dubbed, Mark Kozelek with Donny McCaslin and Jim White. In a very Kozelekian turn of events, the change came about after the songwriter saw a poster for the $uicideboy$ album I Want to Die In New Orleans. Brooklyn Vegan also reports that it will now be issued as a Sun Kil Moon album, as opposed to a solo release.

(Read: Sun Kil Moon Breaks Down New Album, This Is My Dinner, Track by Track)

Will Kozelek’s prolific nature never cease? He also released three albums in 2017, including a solo EP, a Sun Kil Moon album called Common As Light And Love Are Red Valleys of Blood, and a collaborative LP with Parquet Courts bassist Sean Yeaton.

You can check out the artwork and tracklist for I Also Want to Die In New Orleans below.

I Also Want to Die In New Orleans Artwork:

sun kil moon artwork i also want to die in new orleans Mark Kozeleks upcoming album is now a Sun Kil Moon release called I Also Want To Die In New Orleans

 

I Also Want to Die In New Orleans Artwork:
01. Coyote
02. Day In America
03. L-48
04. Couch Potato
05. Cows
06. I’m Not Laughing At You
07. Bay of Kotor

