Marvel unleashes the power of Captain Marvel in new trailer: Watch

Captain Marvel

With Fantasy Football playoffs on the line, the Philadelphia Eagles took on the Washington Redskins Monday night. Some may have been watching to see if Josh Adams can seal them a win, others tuned in to catch the latest trailer for Marvel’s next big superhero blockbuster, Captain Marvel.

The first preview dropped back in September, but the latest look at the anticipated project packs even more of a cosmic punch. Brie Larson stars as the title hero, making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut after being teased at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. Given superpowers after her DNA is spliced with one a Kree alien, Larson’s Carol Danvers becomes a member of an elite military unit of the Kree empire called Star Force. When she crash lands on a 1990s-era Earth, she must confront her former human life as a US fighter pilot while also teaming up with a young, two-eyed Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to ward on an invasion by the shapeshifting Skrulls.



Jude Law stars as Mar-Vell, the leader of Star Force, which also features Djimon Hounsou’s Korath from Guardians of the Galaxy and Gemma Chan as Minn-Erva. Lee Pace also reprises his GotG role of Ronan the Accuser, while Clark Gregg returns to Marvel movies for the first time since 2012’s Avengers. Ben Mendelsohn plays Talos, leader of the invading Skrull army, as well as the human-form he uses while infiltrating S.H.I.E.L.D. Lashana Lynch portrays Danvers’ Air Force wing-woman, Maria “Photon” Rambeau.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck co-directed the picture, which hits theaters on March 8th, 2019. Check out the new trailer below.

This isn’t all Marvel fans have to look forward to this week, as the studio plans to launch the first trailer for the yet-untitled Avengers 4 on Wednesday morning. Begin holding your breath now.