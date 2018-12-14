The National’s Matt Berninger, Julien Baker, Stephan Altman team on new song “All I Want”: Stream

The National's Matt Berninger and Stephan Altman with Julien Baker, photo by Jamie Heaslip

Last week, Planned Parenthood announced the second volume in its 7-inches for Planned Parenthood benefit series. Today brings the first release from the fundraising effort, a track called “All I Want” from The National’s Matt Berninger, Julien Baker, and composer Stephan Altman.

Baker and Berninger debuted “All I Want” live during a recent boygenius show. The studio version of the song has been joined with a B-side of Hanif Abdurraqib performing his poem “Defiance, Ohio is the Name of a Band”.



In a statement, Berninger noted that “7-inches for Planned Parenthood is essentially an independently run record label devoted entirely to protecting sexual and reproductive rights. Thanks to the huge community of people who helped launch Volume 1, we are very excited to launch Volume 2.”

Check out the 7-inch below. The first entry 7-Inches for Planned Parenthood: Vol. 2 is currently available on digital and CD. You can visit 7inchesforplannedparenthood.com to purchase; all proceeds go to supporting Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

“All I Want” Artwork:

The first iteration of 7 Inches for Planned Parenthood was a box set of 33 7-inch vinyl records featuring artists like Foo Fighters, CVRCHES and more. The proceeds from the records go to “raising awareness of the essential health care Planned Parenthood provides to patients every day, all across the country,” according to a press release.