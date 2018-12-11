Meat Puppets’ original lineup reunites for new album, shares “Warranty”: Stream

Meat Puppets

Phoenix-based rock band the Meat Puppets have been kickin’ around off and on since 1980. They’ve released a whopping fifteen studio albums (their latest being 2013’s Rat Farm) and were recently inducted into the Arizona Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame. The band’s roster has changed quite a bit since its inception, but for the first time since 1995’s No Joke!, the original Meat Puppets lineup is back with a new record.

The original Meat Puppets roster — songwriter/frontman Curt Kirkwood, his bassist brother Cris, and drummer Derrick Bostrom — have reunited for Dusty Notes, due out March 8th via Megaforce. Joining them will be keyboardist Ron Stabinsky, who joined the band last year, and Curt’s son Elmo, who’s been playing with them since 2011.



For Bostrom, who left the band in 1996, returning to the Meat Puppets is a dream come true. “The band has been a really, really deep font of creativity,” Derrick said in a press release. “These guys are uncompromising. I consider the Meat Puppets to be a national treasure.”

A press release promises the album is “a unique new vision of what the Meat Puppets can be.” Our first glimpse of that concept comes with the first single, “Warranty”. The track is a jaunty, rollicking ballad that hearkens back to the band’s ’90s sound. Take a listen below.

Dusty Notes is currently available pre-order. The band plans to tour the US in 2019 to promote the album, though dates are forthcoming. The tracklist is also yet to be revealed, but you can peep the album artwork below.

Dusty Notes Artwork: