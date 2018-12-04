Meek Mill freestyles over Drake’s “Back to Back”: Watch

Drake and Meek Mill pre-beef

Meek Mill and Drake famously put an end to their years-long rap beef back in September. “We need more peace in the world, we need more love in the world,” Drake said of their reconciliation, which involved the Toronto rapper inviting Meek onstage at his Boston concert. “Meek Mill, that’s my brother.”

Proving the two intend on seeing this friendship through, Meek enlisted Drizzy for “Going Back”, a track taken from Championships, his first album since his prison release this past spring. Now, Meek’s gone a step further by freestyling over one of Drake’s classics, “Back to Back”. It’s one heck of a notable choice, considering the More Life rapper originally penned the 2015 hit as a diss track against Meek.



The freestyle went down on Funk Flex’s Hot 97 show earlier today, and also featured a segment in which Meek dropped more bars over cuts from Raekwon and Clipse. Meek also told Funk Flex that he and Drake have been in touch since that Boston concert and have said their apologies to one another.

Check it out below (the Drake freestyle happens at the 3:45 mark).

Meek will triumphantly bring his Championships record on the road for a 15-date US trek beginning February. Find the full itinerary for “The Motivation Tour” here.