Megadeth announce reissues of The World Needs a Hero and The System Has Failed

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine, photo by David Brendan Hall

As the band continues work on its 16th studio album, Megadeth are set to revisit the past early next year. The thrash-metal legends just announced the imminent reissues of 2001’s The World Needs a Hero and 2004’s The System Has Failed on CD, vinyl, and digital services via BMG. Both albums, originally released by Sanctuary Records, have been out of print on CD for the past five years and neither have been available on wax in the United States. They’ll each be reissued on February 15th.

The World Needs A Hero was touted at the time as Megadeth’s return to their thrashier roots after a few albums that found the band slowing down their sound and aiming for a more mainstream rock audience. Co-produced by the band’s leader Dave Mustaine and Bill Kennedy, the disc landed at No. 16 on the Billboard 200 chart at the time of its release. The album has been remastered for this re-release by Ted Jensen and, on the CD and digital versions, includes “Coming Home,” a bonus track previously only available on the Japanese edition of the record.



That album’s follo- up, The System Has Failed, followed in its sonic footsteps with a much more aggressive sound. Originally intended to be a solo venture for Mustaine, the record was eventually released under Megadeth’s name to fulfill contractual obligations with Sanctuary. It was also the first album by the group to not feature the bass playing of co-founder David Ellefson. At the time, he and Mustaine were locked in a legal dispute over royalties and the rights to the band’s name. (They’ve since reconciled and Ellefson returned to the band in 2010.)

Instead of putting together a new lineup for the band, Mustaine used session musicians for the album, including drummer Vinnie Colaiuta and former Megadeth guitarist Chris Poland. That didn’t dim fans’ interest in the record as System debuted in the Top 20 of Billboard’s album chart and received positive critical notices. Jensen also took on the new remaster of this one and the CD and digital releases will feature a pair of bonus tracks: live versions of “Time/Use The Man” and “Conjuring.”

Pre-order The World Needs a Hero here, and The System Has Failed here.

Again, the current lineup of Megadeth is currently in the studio working on their next album, and the band will soon be preparing for their upcoming tour in the spring and summer supporting Ozzy Osbourne on his farewell tour of North America. That trek starts on May 29th at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. On top of that, they will be headlining their own MegaCruise, setting sail in October 2019. Get tickets to the upcoming dates here.