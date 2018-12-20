Men In Black: International trailer introduces Agent H and Agent P: Watch

It’s been over six years since Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones (and Josh Brolin) ostensibly closed the doors on the Men In Black headquarters. Six years. Of course, six years is also more than enough time for Hollywood to say, “Okay, let’s do this again,” which is exactly what they’re doing with the forthcoming spinoff-reboot, Men In Black: International.

Today, Sony dropped the film’s first trailer, offering a first look at the franchise’s latest alien adventure, which pivots from New York City to the true cultural mecca of the universe, aka London, England. Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson star as Agents H and P, respectively, who are tasked to solve a murder mystery that sends them around the globe like a sci-fi Carmen Sandiego.



Watch below.

F. Gary Gray (Friday, Straight Outta Compton) directs from a screenplay by Iron Man writers Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. Also up for the ride is Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Rebecca Ferguson, and Emma Thompson. Given the star power, it’s clear that Sony wants to get this franchise rolling again, and honestly, what better time than now?

MIB: International opens in theaters on June 14th, 2019.