Hollywood’s already gearing up for a Michael Cohen movie

Michael Cohen, the former Trump lawyer who flipped on his former boss before getting sentenced to three years in prison, was recently portrayed on Saturday Night Live by Ben Stiller. Will Stiller return should a movie about Cohen ever come to fruition? Because it appears Hollywood wants to make one happen.

Now, this scoop comes from Page Six so take it with a grain of salt, but sources tell the gossip rag that Cohen’s met with Lawrence Bender, the Hollywood producer who made a name for himself by helping usher the works of Quentin Tarantino to the screen. While Cohen’s own attorney didn’t offer any insight into the meeting, he did acknowledge that there’s “a lot of interest in Michael’s story, but he isn’t open to doing anything at the moment because of continuing investigations.”



There’s also the matter that Cohen, who seemed to be enjoying his newfound #Resistance fame in the wake of his flip, is probably still lying about a bunch of shit. He pled guilty to what a judge called “a veritable smorgasbord of fraudulent conduct,” after all, and recent reports call into question Cohen’s previous claims regarding his presence in Prague and the veracity of the Steel dossier. It’s clear that he’s determined to come out of this situation looking like a hero, and the worst kind of film about him would try to perpetuate that narrative. Dude only flipped ’cause he got caught, and anybody who gives him “a standing ovation” (as, according to Page Six, people apparently do), should be ashamed of themselves.

Oliver Stone’s gonna direct this thing, isn’t he?