Michelle Obama announces 2019 tour dates

Michelle Obama, photo by Philip Cosores

To promote her new memoir, former First Lady Michelle Obama recently embarked on an expansive arena tour in which she participated in conversations moderated by celebrities including Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, Tracee Ellis Ross, Phoebe Robinson, and Sarah Jessica Parker. Now, Obama has added a second leg of dates for early 2019.

The 21-date swing includes 11 additional shows in the US, as well as four dates in Canada. In a testament to her global appeal, Obama will also visit Europe for events in London, Paris, Amsterdam, Stockholm, and beyond.



As was the case for the first leg, each date will feature a soon-to-be-announced moderator who will appear in conversation with Obama.

See the full itinerary below. Tickets will go on sale via LiveNation beginning Saturday, December 15th (you can find more information at BecomingMichelleObama.com). Additionally, you can obtain resale tickets via Stubhub.

Obama’s memoir, Becoming, is out now.

Michelle Obama 2018-2019 Book Tour Dates:

12/11 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (Phoebe Robinson)

12/13 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena (Reese Witherspoon)

12/14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center (Michele Norris)

12/17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (Valerie Jarrett)

12/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (Sarah Jessica Parker)

02/08 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

02/09 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

02/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

02/28 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

03/02 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

03/13 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

03/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

03/16 – Cleveland, OH @ KeyBank State Theatre

03/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

03/22 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

04/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

04/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

04/11 – Oslo, NO @ Oslo Spektrum

04/14 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

04/16 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

04/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

05/03 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

05/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

05/10 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

05/11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

05/12 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium