Michelle Obama announces 2019 tour dates

To promote her new memoir, former First Lady Michelle Obama recently embarked on an expansive arena tour in which she participated in conversations moderated by celebrities including Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, Tracee Ellis Ross, Phoebe Robinson, and Sarah Jessica Parker. Now, Obama has added a second leg of dates for early 2019.
The 21-date swing includes 11 additional shows in the US, as well as four dates in Canada. In a testament to her global appeal, Obama will also visit Europe for events in London, Paris, Amsterdam, Stockholm, and beyond.
As was the case for the first leg, each date will feature a soon-to-be-announced moderator who will appear in conversation with Obama.
See the full itinerary below. Tickets will go on sale via LiveNation beginning Saturday, December 15th (you can find more information at BecomingMichelleObama.com). Additionally, you can obtain resale tickets via Stubhub.
Obama’s memoir, Becoming, is out now.
Michelle Obama 2018-2019 Book Tour Dates:
12/11 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (Phoebe Robinson)
12/13 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena (Reese Witherspoon)
12/14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center (Michele Norris)
12/17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (Valerie Jarrett)
12/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (Sarah Jessica Parker)
02/08 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
02/09 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
02/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
02/28 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
03/02 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
03/13 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
03/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
03/16 – Cleveland, OH @ KeyBank State Theatre
03/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
03/22 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
04/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
04/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
04/11 – Oslo, NO @ Oslo Spektrum
04/14 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
04/16 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
04/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
05/03 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
05/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
05/10 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
05/11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
05/12 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium