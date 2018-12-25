Migos offer their own hilarious spin on “’Twas the Night Before Christmas”: Watch

Migos

There’s always room for a new Christmas tradition, and who better than Migos to shake up the game. Tonight, the Atlanta trio hooked up with Spotify’s essential RapCaviar to deliver their own spin on the classic holiday poem “’Twas the Night Before Christmas”.

Not surprisingly, they went off course from the original Clement Clarke Moore screed, peppering the poem with some Migos-esque ad-libs. Granted, they stumble a little on the kerchief line, but let’s be real, that word sucks.



Watch below and start memorizing.