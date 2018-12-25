Menu
Migos offer their own hilarious spin on “’Twas the Night Before Christmas”: Watch

Atlanta's finest trio hooks up with RapCaviar to recite the historic poem

on December 24, 2018, 11:27pm
Migos
There’s always room for a new Christmas tradition, and who better than Migos to shake up the game. Tonight, the Atlanta trio hooked up with Spotify’s essential RapCaviar to deliver their own spin on the classic holiday poem “’Twas the Night Before Christmas”.

Not surprisingly, they went off course from the original Clement Clarke Moore screed, peppering the poem with some Migos-esque ad-libs. Granted, they stumble a little on the kerchief line, but let’s be real, that word sucks.

Watch below and start memorizing.

