Mike Tyson is hosting a cannabis-themed music festival

Mike Tyson hosting marijuana-themed music festival

The crowded California festival scene gets another contender in 2019, and it’s coming from an unlikely source. Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson has announced The Kind Music Festival, an all-ages “pop-up” that embraces the state’s updated cannabis regulations.

Taking place on February 23rd, the event will be held at the Tyson Ranch Resort, a 420-acre (nice) entertainment complex currently in development in Desert Hot Springs, California. The complex will also offer luxury glamping and include a cannabis research and design facility upon completion.



As such, The Kind Music Festival will have “the distinction of being the first-ever all-ages music festival that embraces California’s updated cannabis regulations and offering alcoholic consumption to those 21+,” according to a press release. “However, in accordance with the 2019 laws, there will be no sales of cannabis products at the festival.”

The festival will additionally feature food trucks, inflatable rides, obstacle courses, mazes, and a “Chillville” with 100 specialty bean bags. The full artists lineup will be unveiled Wednesday, January 2nd, with tickets going on sale the following day (Jan. 3rd).