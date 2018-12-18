Miley Cyrus covers Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left to Cry”: Watch

Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson cover "No Tears Left to Cry"

On the heels of their appearance on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson visited BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge on Tuesday. Continuing a recent trend of artists covering songs from Ariana Grande’s catalog (see: Mumford & Sons, The 1975, and Alessia Cara), Cyrus and Ronson offered their take on “No Tears Left to Cry”, one of the many standout tracks from Grande’s latest album, Sweetener.

The duo also showcased their own new single, “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart”. For both performances, which you can replay below, Cyrus and Ronson were were accompanied by a string section.



“Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” serves as the first single off Ronson’s new album, which is set to arrive in 2019.