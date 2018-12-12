Miley Cyrus has a role in Black Mirror Season 5

Miley Cyrus

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday morning, Miley Cyrus confirmed that she will have a role on the upcoming fifth season of Black Mirror. Although the pop star/actress was not allowed to mention the popular Netflix dystopia show by name, she shook her head in affirmation when Stern asked about the rumors of her involvement.

The crossover is fitting – a recent Miley Cyrus headline about a vinyl record infused with her urine already sounded Black Mirror enough – and apparently the role was deeply significant for Miley. As she described to Stern, “I hate everything, but it was the first time I’ve left somewhere feeling really proud of my work.”



Her involvement took on an added dimension because of what was going on in her personal life at the time. “It was while the devastation of Malibu was happening, and it was a really weird learning experience for me,” she explained. “Because I was so far from home and the show is already really dark, and it’s already kind of eerie when you’re there the whole time.”

Beyond Miley, anticipation for Black Mirror to return was already at a fever pitch after the announcement that the upcoming season will feature its very first choose-your-own-adventure episode. While a premiere date for the show is still unknown, Cyrus will be joining Mark Ronson to perform their collaborative single “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” on Saturday Night Live this weekend.