Miley Cyrus defies physics with Saturday Night Live performance: Watch

Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson on SNL

Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson had the honors of serving as the musical guests for Saturday Night Live’s annual Christmas episode. The duo performed their stellar new collaborative single, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”, as well as their cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” with assistance from Sean Ono Lennon. But perhaps the appearance will be most remembered for how Cyrus defied physics with her cleavage-baring track suit. Gorilla tape? Super glue? Whatever means Cyrus used to prevent a massive wardrobe malfunction ultimately proved successful, but undoubtedly gave Lorne Michaels a heart attack in the process.

Replay both performances below. The latter performance was introduced by Pete Davidson, who made headlines earlier in the day after posting a worrisome Instagram message.

