TBS made its own version of The Good Place, but with Steve Buscemi as God

Steve Buscemi as God in Miracle Workers

NBC’s The Good Place is one of the most innovative and rewarding comedies currently on the air. Now, TBS is preparing to roll out a similarly-themed fantasy-comedy called Miracle Workers. The big-budget limited-series stars Steve Buscemi as God and Daniel Radcliffe as an overworked angel in the Answered Miracles Department in Heaven.

According to the official plot synopsis, “Radcliffe will play Craig, a low-level angel responsible for handling all of humanity’s prayers.” Meanwhile, Buscemi’s God, which seams to take a note from his role on Shameless, “has pretty much checked out and is ready to move on to his next project. To prevent Earth’s destruction, Craig and fellow angel Eliza (Geraldine Viswanathan) must answer a seemingly unanswerable prayer: help two humans fall in love.”



Miracle Workers premieres February 12th on TBS. Watch the newly unveiled trailer below.