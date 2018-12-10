Mitski announces 2019 US spring tour

Mitski recently wrapped her acclaimed US fall tour in support of Be the Cowboy, which Consequence of Sound just crowned best album of 2018. The indie rocker plans to return to the states in the spring, however, per an announcement made on Twitter.
Following a short stint in Australia and New Zealand for Laneway Festival, Mitski will embark on a US tour that extends from late March through the end of April. Louisville, Kansas City, Orlando, Richmond, and Baltimore are among the stops on her itinerary; she’s also scheduled to play at Charleston’s High Water Festival. Support will be provided by fellow singer-songwriter Jay Som.
Consult the full itinerary below. Grab tickets here.
Mitski 2019 Tour Dates:
01/28 – Auckland, NZ @ Laneway Festival
02/02 – Brisbane, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/03 – Sydney, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/04 – Sydney, AU @ Oxford Art Factory
02/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Corner Hotel
02/08 – Adelaide, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/09 – Melbourne, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/10 – Fremantle, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/12 – Tokyo, JP @ Shibuya WWWX
02/13 – Osaka, JP @ Umeda Shangri-La
02/15 – Seoul, KR @ Rolling Hall
02/16 – Taipei, TW @ The Wall
02/18 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ The Bee
02/20 – Jakarta, ID @ Rossi Musik
02/23 – Singapore, SG @ Kilo Lounge
03/29 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre $
03/30 – Columbus, OH @ The Anthenaeum Theatre $
03/31 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners $
04/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe $
04/03 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre $
04/05 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival
04/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads $
04/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall $
04/09 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt $
04/10 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon $
04/11 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live Theatre $
04/13 – Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
04/14 – Gainesville, FL @ 08 Seconds $
04/16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle $
04/18 – Richmond, VA @ The National $
04/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! $
04/20 – North Adams, MA @ Hunter Center $
$ – w/ Jay Som
Over the summer, Mitski spoke about Be the Cowboy and more during her appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, which can be revisited below.
Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS
Also, re-watch her recently released “Washing Machine Heart” music video.