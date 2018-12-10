Mitski announces 2019 US spring tour

Mitski, photo by Philip Cosores

Mitski recently wrapped her acclaimed US fall tour in support of Be the Cowboy, which Consequence of Sound just crowned best album of 2018. The indie rocker plans to return to the states in the spring, however, per an announcement made on Twitter.

Following a short stint in Australia and New Zealand for Laneway Festival, Mitski will embark on a US tour that extends from late March through the end of April. Louisville, Kansas City, Orlando, Richmond, and Baltimore are among the stops on her itinerary; she’s also scheduled to play at Charleston’s High Water Festival. Support will be provided by fellow singer-songwriter Jay Som.



Consult the full itinerary below. Grab tickets here.

Mitski 2019 Tour Dates:

01/28 – Auckland, NZ @ Laneway Festival

02/02 – Brisbane, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/03 – Sydney, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/04 – Sydney, AU @ Oxford Art Factory

02/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Corner Hotel

02/08 – Adelaide, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/09 – Melbourne, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/10 – Fremantle, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/12 – Tokyo, JP @ Shibuya WWWX

02/13 – Osaka, JP @ Umeda Shangri-La

02/15 – Seoul, KR @ Rolling Hall

02/16 – Taipei, TW @ The Wall

02/18 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ The Bee

02/20 – Jakarta, ID @ Rossi Musik

02/23 – Singapore, SG @ Kilo Lounge

03/29 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre $

03/30 – Columbus, OH @ The Anthenaeum Theatre $

03/31 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners $

04/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe $

04/03 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre $

04/05 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

04/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads $

04/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall $

04/09 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt $

04/10 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon $

04/11 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live Theatre $

04/13 – Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

04/14 – Gainesville, FL @ 08 Seconds $

04/16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle $

04/18 – Richmond, VA @ The National $

04/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! $

04/20 – North Adams, MA @ Hunter Center $

$ – w/ Jay Som

Over the summer, Mitski spoke about Be the Cowboy and more during her appearance on Kyle Meredith With…

