Mitski on Jimmy Kimmel

Consequence of Sound recently named Mitski’s Be the Cowboy as the best album of 2018. On Thursday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the talented singer-songwriter performed two of the album’s tracks for a national audience. Specifically, she rattled off renditions of “Two Slow Dancers” and “Nobody”. Replay both clips below.

(Read: Top 50 Songs of 2018)



Earlier this month, Mitski announced a US tour that kicks off in March. Find the full list of dates here, and grab tickets here.