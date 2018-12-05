Morrissey announces new covers album California Son

Morrissey, photo by Philip Cosores

Last month, Morrissey released his excellent cover of The Pretenders’ “Back On The Chain Gang”, a bonus track for the forthcoming deluxe edition of his most recent studio album Low in High School. If the Smiths-esque rendition makes you wonder what kind of magic he could make out of other artists’ songs, then you’re in luck!

Moz has announced via his website the release of a new covers album entitled, California Son. Joe Chiccarelli served as producer for the 12-track effort, which includes renditions of songs by Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, Joni Mitchell, Carly Simon, and more. BMG is putting out the album, which as of yet has no official release date but is rumored for March. Check out the tracklist below.



California Son Tracklist:

01. Morning Starship (Jobriath)

02. Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow (Joni Mitchell)

03. Only A Pawn In Their Game (Bob Dylan)

04. Suffer The Little Children (Buffy Sainte Marie)

05. Days Of Decision (Phil Ochs)

06. It’s Over (Roy Orbison)

07. Wedding Bell Blues (Laura Nyro)

08. Loneliness Remembers What Happiness Forgets (Dionne Warwick)

09. Lady Willpower (Gary Puckett & the Union Gap)

10. When You Close Your Eyes (Carly Simon)

11. Lenny’s Tune (Tim Hardin)

12. Some Say I Got Devil (Melanie)

Revisit Moz’s take on The Pretenders’ classic: