Morrissey releases deluxe edition of Low In High School: Stream

Morrissey, photo by Philip Cosores

Today marks the release of Morrissey’s double-vinyl deluxe edition of his latest album, Low in High School, which features unreleased material. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream the release in full below.

Along with the original album, the collection includes three unreleased tracks, plus live B-sides and a cover of The Pretenders’ “Back On the Chain Gang”. He released a music video for the latter, which you can check out below.

The deluxe edition arrives with a limited edition lithographed photograph and an old photo booth portrait of the singer as a student.

Morrissey is very much into covers these days, having just announced a covers album, California Sun, to be released next year.

Low In High School Deluxe Edition Artwork:

Low In High School Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

Side A:

01. My Love, I’d Do Anything For You

02. I Wish You Lonely

03. Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up On the Stage

04. Home Is A Question Mark

05. Spent The Day In Bed

06. I Bury the Living

Side B:

07. In Your Lap

08. The Girl From Tel-Aviv Who Wouldn’t Kneel

09. All the Young People Must Fall In Love

10. When You Open Your Legs

11. Who Will Protect Us From the Police?

12. Israel

Side C:

01. Lover-To-Be

02. Back On the Chain Gang

03. Never Again Will I Be A Twin

04. This Song Doesn’t End When It’s Over

Side D:

05. You’ll Be Gone (live)

06. Rose Garden (live at The Grand Ole Opry, Nashville)

07. Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way? (live)

08. I Didn’t Know What To Do (live)

09. Judy Is A Punk (live)