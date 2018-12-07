Morrissey releases deluxe edition of Low In High School: Stream

Today marks the release of Morrissey’s double-vinyl deluxe edition of his latest album, Low in High School, which features unreleased material. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream the release in full below.
Along with the original album, the collection includes three unreleased tracks, plus live B-sides and a cover of The Pretenders’ “Back On the Chain Gang”. He released a music video for the latter, which you can check out below.
The deluxe edition arrives with a limited edition lithographed photograph and an old photo booth portrait of the singer as a student.
Morrissey is very much into covers these days, having just announced a covers album, California Sun, to be released next year.
Low In High School Deluxe Edition Artwork:
Low In High School Deluxe Edition Tracklist:
Side A:
01. My Love, I’d Do Anything For You
02. I Wish You Lonely
03. Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up On the Stage
04. Home Is A Question Mark
05. Spent The Day In Bed
06. I Bury the Living
Side B:
07. In Your Lap
08. The Girl From Tel-Aviv Who Wouldn’t Kneel
09. All the Young People Must Fall In Love
10. When You Open Your Legs
11. Who Will Protect Us From the Police?
12. Israel
Side C:
01. Lover-To-Be
02. Back On the Chain Gang
03. Never Again Will I Be A Twin
04. This Song Doesn’t End When It’s Over
Side D:
05. You’ll Be Gone (live)
06. Rose Garden (live at The Grand Ole Opry, Nashville)
07. Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way? (live)
08. I Didn’t Know What To Do (live)
09. Judy Is A Punk (live)