Tom Hanks’ Mr. Rogers biopic is officially titled A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Heartwarming film hits theaters October 2019

on December 27, 2018, 3:10pm
Mr. Rogers biopic gets title A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Tom Hanks in Mr. Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Back in September, we had our first look at the upcoming Mr. Rogers biopic starring Tom Hanks. Now, the project has officially been given a title: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

The film take its heartwarming name from the theme song of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. “It’s a beautiful day in this neighborhood/ A beautiful day for a neighbor,” goes the educational children’s show’s tune. “Would you be mine? Could you be mine?”

Due out through Sony, the biopic is being directed by Marielle Heller (Diary of a Teenage Girl) and features a script from Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster. Matthew Rhys, Chris Cooper, Tammy Blanchard, and Sakina Jaffrey have also been cast alongside Hanks.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is inspired by the real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and a journalist named Tom Junod. Assigned to write a profile about Rogers, a cynical Junod finds his life transformed by the experience.

The film is due to open in theaters October 2019.

Revisit the original opening song below.

