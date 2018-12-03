My Morning Jacket announce 2019 tour dates

My Morning Jacket, photo by Philip Cosores

My Morning Jacket are one of the best and most unique live acts around, though their road presence has been exceptionally limited lately. In 2018, their only gigs were at their own One Big Holiday destination festival, where they played each of their albums in full. The rest of the year saw the band members focusing on solo projects, but next summer they’ll come back together for their first tour in two years.

The only catch is that the new trek is an extremely limited one. MMJ have announced a trio of dates for August: two at Colorado’s Red Rock Amphitheatre (2nd and 3rd), and one at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York (10th). According to a press release, “These are the only planned live dates by the band in 2019.”



(Read: The 25 Best Rock Acts with Unique Setlists)

So if you want to catch Jim James and the gang next year, you better snag your tickets when they go on sale at 10:00 AM local time on December 7th. Fan club and VIP members can snag pre-sale tickets on December 4th, while AMEX pre-sale go live the next day. The complete itinerary is below.

My Morning Jacket 2019 Tour Dates:

08/02 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/03 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/10 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hill Stadium