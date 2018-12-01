Neil deGrasse Tyson accused of sexual misconduct by three women

Neil deGrasse Tyson

Noted astrophysicist and Cosmos host Neil deGrasse Tyson has been accused of sexual misconduct by three women.

In an article published by Patheos on Thursday (via The Hollywood Reporter), two former colleagues recounted instances in which deGrasse Tyson made unwanted advances. A third woman, who first accused deGrasse Tyson of rape in a post to her personal blog in 2014, also spoke to Patheos for its article.



One accuser, a Bucknell University physics and astronomy professor named Katelyn Allers, accused deGrasse Tyson of groping her at a 2009 meeting of the American Astronomical Society. Another, a former assistant to deGrasse Tyson named Ashley Watson, said he made unwanted passes at her. Watson also recounted incidents in which deGrasse Tyson made inappropriate comments and kept a list of who he deemed “overweight actresses” on his phone.

The third accuser, Tchiya Amet, claimed in a 2014 blog that while she was studying at the University of Texas in Austin in the galactic astronomy program with deGrasse Tyson, he drugged and raped her.

In light of the allegations,; National Geographic and Fox, the home of Cosmos, have launched an investigation. “We have only just become aware of the recent allegations regarding Neil deGrasse Tyson. We take these matters very seriously and we are reviewing the recent reports,” National Geographic and Fox said in a statement.

The producers of Cosmos added in their own statement, “The credo at the heart of COSMOS is to follow the evidence wherever it leads. The producers of Cosmos can do no less in this situation. We are committed to a thorough investigation of this matter and to act accordingly as soon as it is concluded.”