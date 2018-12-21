Neon Indian returns with funky new song “Heaven’s Basement”: Stream

Neon Indian, photo by Ben Kaye

Neon Indian has written and directed a new short film called 86’d. The 12-minute visual highlights “five seedy stories” that “transpire over the course of one late-night order at a 24-hour deli.” The project’s premise has a mysterious, gritty tone to it, and as does its official theme song, which was also done by Palomo.

Dubbed “Heaven’s Basement”, it’s a funky, ’80s-leaning track that sounds a little like Prince but remade for an episode of The Twilight Zone. Hear it for yourself below.



Update: 86’d has been released in full below. It stars Lindsay Burdge, Mitzi Akaha, Buddy Durress, Larry Fessenden, and Chase Williamson.

Palomo’s last Neon Indian album came in the form of VEGA INTL. Night School from 2015. Last year, he contributed to an Adult Swim dream pop compilation, as well as scored the sci-fi flick Everything Beautiful Is Far Away. Most recently, Palomo performed at Mom+Pop’s 10th anniversary concert in October, taking the stage alongside Courtney Barnett, Tom Morello, and Sleigh Bells.