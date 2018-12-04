Netflix is developing a Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis movie

Between Two Ferns with Zac Galifianakis

Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis – the online talk show featuring its titular host at his most combative and inappropriate – has come a long way since its 2008 debut on Funny or Die. Over the last decade, guests as notable as Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, as well as Justin Bieber, Brad Pitt, and Charlize Theron, have all appeared on the Emmy award-winning series developed by Scott Aukerman and B. J. Porter. A 30-minute TV special, Between Two Ferns: A Fairytale of New York, even aired on Comedy Special back in 2012.

After conquering the Internet and television, the natural next frontier for the series, then, would be a feature-length film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, just such a project is already in the works. Netflix is reportedly secretly in production on a movie adaptation of Two Ferns helmed by Aukerman. Sources tell THR that David Letterman, Peter Dinklage, Keanu Reeves, Ed Helms, and Bradley Cooper are all set to appear.



In anticipation, revisit the most recent episode of Between Two Ferns featuring Jerry Seinfeld and Cardi B below.