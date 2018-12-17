New Guns N’ Roses album could come “faster than you think”

Guns N' Roses' Richard Fortus and Slash, via YouTube: Guns N' Roses

Guns N’ Roses recently put a wrap on their three-year “Not In This Lifetime Tour” by playing their first show ever in Hawaii on December 8th. Now, guitarist Richard Fortus says the band’s focus will shift toward creating their first album since 2008’s Chinese Democracy.

During the band’s aforementioned concert at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, singer Axl Rose stated fro the stage, “We can’t do what’s next until we finish this, right? Now that all that’s done, we can get on with things.”



While Axl’s words may have seemed a little cryptic, Fortus confirmed in a new interview with St. Louis radio station KSHE (listen below) that the “next” thing is an album.

“We are going to try to do another record and get it out soon,” said Fortus. When the host remarked, “I hope it’s good,” Fortus responded, “How could it not be, though? The band’s so great right now.”

The host, Favazz, then made a comment about not seeing GN’R “rushing to do this thing,” but Fortus told him, “I think it will happen faster than you think.”

Asked if there will at least be a new song in 2019, and Fortus answered, “It could definitely happen.” As far as new material, Fortus mentioned, “there might be stuff started.”

As for touring, Fortus said it will be a while before GN’R hits the road again, and that it “depends on whether or not we have a new record out. If we have something out, then we could tour, and that’s why we want to [make a new album].”

In his last question related to a potential album, the host asked what Axl would write about these days, and Fortus responded, “I think Axl’s got a lot to write about.”

While the band plans its next move, Fortus’ fellow GN’R guitarist Slash will use the time to resume touring with his band Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators. They have dates in Asia, Australia, Europe and South America booked throughout the first half of 2019, beginning in January.