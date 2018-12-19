New Order announces Movement (Definitive Edition) box set featuring unreleased material

New Order, photo by Heather Kaplan

Get ready to go back to the beginning: New Order have announced a box set for their 1981 debut album, Movement, in addition to reissues of four singles that were released around the same time but were not featured on the album.

Due out April 5th via Rhino, the Movement (Definitive Edition) box set will include the original album on both vinyl and CD (with a replica of the original sleeve designed by Peter Saville), a bonus CD of unreleased material, a DVD of live performances, and a hardcover book. The set is housed in a lift-off lid box that will cost you $140 bucks.



The four aforementioned singles will precede the box set’s release and arrive on March 8th, specifically: “Ceremony (version 1),” “Ceremony (version 2),” “Everything’s Gone Green”, and “Temptation”.

There’s an alluring underdog story to Movement. The album was recorded less than a year following the tragic and unexpected death of Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis, and went on to introduce a new band with completely new music that hinted at a new sound. It was essentially the phoenix that rose out of the ashes, one that would go on to help define an entire decade and continue until today.

Consult the artwork and full tracklist below.

Movement (Definitive Edition) Artwork:

Movement (Definitive Edition) Tracklist:

LP/CD 1:

01. Dreams Never End

02. Truth

03. Senses

04. Chosen Time

05. ICB

06. The Him

07. Doubts Even Here

08. Denial

CD 2:

01. Dreams Never End (Western Works Demo)

02. Homage (Western Works Demo)

03. Ceremony (Western Works Demo)

04. Truth (Western Works Demo)

05. Are You Ready For This? (Western Works Demo)

06. The Him (Cargo Demo)

07. Senses (Cargo Demo)

08. Truth (Cargo Demo)

09. Dreams Never End (Cargo Demo)

10. Mesh (Cargo Demo)

11. ICB (Cargo Demo)

12. Procession (Cargo Demo)

13. Cries And Whispers (Cargo Demo)

14. Doubts Even Here (Instrumental) (Cargo Demo)

15. Ceremony (1st Mix – Ceremony Sessions)

16. Temptation (Alternative 7″)

17. Procession (Rehearsal Recording)

18. Chosen Time (Rehearsal Recording)

New Order – Movement DVD:

Live Shows

Hurrah’s, NY 1980

01. In A Lonely Place

02. Procession

03. Dreams Never End

04. Mesh

05. Truth

06. Cries & Whispers

07. Denial

08. Ceremony

Recorded on 27th September, 1980.

Produced, directed and filmed by Merrill Aldighieri

Peppermint Lounge, NY 1981

01. In A Lonely Place

02. Dreams Never End

03. Chosen Time

04. ICB

05. Senses

06. Denial

07. Everything’s Gone Green

08. Hurt – instrumental

09. Temptation

TV Sessions

Granada Studios 1981

01. Doubts Even Here

02. The Him

03. Procession

04. Senses

05. Denial

BBC Riverside 1982

01. Temptation

02. Chosen Time

03. Procession

04. Hurt – instrumental

05. Senses

06. Denial

07. In A Lonely Place

Extras:

01. Ceremony (CoManCHE Student Union 1981)

02. In A Lonely Place (Toronto 1981)

03. Temptation (Soul Kitchen, Newcastle 1982)

04. Hurt (Le Palace, Paris 1982)

05. Procession (Le Palace, Paris 1982)

06. Chosen Time (Pennies 1982)

07. Truth (The Haçienda 1983)

08. ICB (Minneapolis 1983)

12″ Singles:

“Ceremony (version 1)”

Recorded at Eastern Artists Recordings in East Orange, New Jersey during the US visit the previous September, New Order’s first single might, in an alternative universe, have been Joy Division’s next. The 12″ single, originally released in March 1981 (the 7″ having been released in January) including the original version of “Ceremony,” will feature remastered audio on heavyweight vinyl.

Side 1:

“Ceremony (version 1)”

Side 2:

“In A Lonely Place”

“Ceremony (version 2)”

The alternative, re-recorded version of “Ceremony” now also featuring Gillian Gilbert in the band was released later in 1981 and will feature the later alternative ‘cream’ sleeve rather than the original green and copper. This 12″ will feature remastered audio on heavyweight vinyl.

Side 1:

“Ceremony (version 2)”

Side 2:

“In A Lonely Place”

“Everything’s Gone Green”

Originally released on Factory Benelux in December 1981, this 12″ featured “Everything’s Gone Green,” which had previously been on the reverse of the band’s second 7″ single “Procession” in September 1981, and “Cries And Whispers” and “Mesh” whose titles were flipped on the cover causing confusion amongst fans and compilers ever since. This 12″ will feature remastered audio on heavyweight vinyl.

Side 1:

“Everything’s Gone Green”

Side 2:

“Cries And Whispers”

“Mesh”

“Temptation”

Featuring the full versions of both tracks this 12″ was first release in May 1982 and were the first self-produced released recordings. With “Temptation” being a cast iron New Order classic, this is an essential part of any New Order collection. This 12″ will feature remastered audio on heavyweight vinyl.

Side 1:

“Temptation”

Side 2:

“Hurt”