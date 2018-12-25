Nicki Minaj joins voice cast of Angry Birds 2

Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne's "Good Form" remix video

Whoa, stop what you’re doing, put down that eggnog, and dance around the Christmas tree because Nicki Minaj has agreed to lend her voice to next year’s Angry Birds 2, according to Variety.

All joking aside, the Grammy-nominated artist joins an admittedly impressive A-list cast that includes returning voices Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Bill Hader, Danny McBride, and Peter Dinklage alongside newcomers Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Lil Rel Howery, Dove Cameron, and Zach Woods.



This is hardly Minaj’s first rodeo at the movies. Previously, she starred in Ice Age: Continental Drift, The Other Woman, and Barbershop: The Next Cut. Currently, her role for Birds 2 is unspecified, but here’s hoping she brings some of that anger she exhibited earlier this year on “Barbie Dreams”.

Directed by Thurop Van Orman and John Rice, the sequel hits theaters on August 16th and coincides with the 10th anniversary of the annoying mobile game that your parents are probably playing at the dinner table right now.