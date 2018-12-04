Noname expands 2019 North American tour

Back in September, Noname gifted fans with Room 25, her first proper debut album and one of the best records we at Consequence of Sound have heard all year. Now, in continued support of that stellar release, the Chicago-born rapper has further extended her 2019 North American tour.
Following a stateside stint to kick off the year, this new batch of tour dates takes place in February and March. The itinerary will see Noname bring Room 25 to cities such as Phoenix, Dallas, Austin, New Orleans, and Denver. Additional concerts are also listed for Salt Lake City, Seattle, Vancouver, San Diego, and Portland.
Check out Noname’s updated tour schedule below.
Noname 2019 Tour Dates:
01/02 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
01/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
01/04 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
01/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
01/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
01/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
01/09 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
01/10 – Boston, MA @ Royale
01/11 – Boston, MA @ Royale
01/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
01/14 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
01/16 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
01/17 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater
01/18 – Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor
01/19 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon
01/21 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
01/23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
01/24 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room
01/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
01/26 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
02/20 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
02/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
02/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
02/23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
02/26 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
02/27 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
02/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
03/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
03/04 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada
03/06 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
03/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
03/08 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
03/09 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
03/10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
03/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
03/13 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
03/15 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
03/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
Revisit her TV debut on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, in which she performed a medley of three Room 25 songs, “Blaxploitation”, “Prayer Song”, and “Don’t Forget About Me”.