Noname expands 2019 North American tour

Noname, photo by Caroline Daniel

Back in September, Noname gifted fans with Room 25, her first proper debut album and one of the best records we at Consequence of Sound have heard all year. Now, in continued support of that stellar release, the Chicago-born rapper has further extended her 2019 North American tour.

Following a stateside stint to kick off the year, this new batch of tour dates takes place in February and March. The itinerary will see Noname bring Room 25 to cities such as Phoenix, Dallas, Austin, New Orleans, and Denver. Additional concerts are also listed for Salt Lake City, Seattle, Vancouver, San Diego, and Portland.



Check out Noname’s updated tour schedule below.

Noname 2019 Tour Dates:

01/02 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

01/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

01/04 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

01/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

01/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

01/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

01/09 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

01/10 – Boston, MA @ Royale

01/11 – Boston, MA @ Royale

01/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

01/14 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

01/16 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

01/17 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater

01/18 – Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor

01/19 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon

01/21 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

01/23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

01/24 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room

01/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

01/26 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

02/20 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

02/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

02/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

02/23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

02/26 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

02/27 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

02/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

03/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

03/04 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

03/06 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

03/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

03/08 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

03/09 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

03/10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

03/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

03/13 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

03/15 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

03/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

Revisit her TV debut on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, in which she performed a medley of three Room 25 songs, “Blaxploitation”, “Prayer Song”, and “Don’t Forget About Me”.