Nothing More confront mass shootings in “Let ‘Em Burn” video: Watch

Nothing More, photo by Travis Shinn

Nothing More have unveiled a powerful music video for the track “Let ‘Em Burn”, the latest single off the band’s Grammy-nominated 2017 album, The Stories We Tell Ourselves. The clip (watch below) addresses the epidemic of mass shootings in America, with the band asking, “Why are we killing each other?”

The jarring video depicts people from all walks of life gunning each other down, as the band performs the song, which features lyrics like, “They preach the blood, in fear we trust / Embellish it, it sells itself / And I’ve bought in for the last time / Everybody lies / Everybody buys it / We all divide, divide, divide / So let ’em burn.”



In a press release, the band stated, “Hundreds of people have been killed in mass shootings over the past several years. Almost everyone has chosen the red team or the blue team and we’re stuck in this mode where we fight over political problems instead of human solutions. More guns or less guns isn’t the question. The real question is, why are we killing each other?”

Singer Jonny Hawkins added, “The ‘villain and victim’ narrative in media is so seared into our brains that we can’t see straight. The media has become our God and we have become its bitch. We are blind to human solutions because our emotions have been glued to political problems, and it has paralyzed our progress. Most of us know that mental health is the cause of mass shootings, yet we are obsessed with talking about the symptoms and gridlocking ourselves in political battles without proper action. It’s time to find solutions… it’s time to focus on mental health.”

As previously reported, Nothing More will headline a 2019 U.S. tour with support from Of Mice & Men, Badflower and Palisades. One dollar from each ticket sold will benefit the mental-health charity To Write Love on Her Arms.