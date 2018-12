Okeechobee Festival

Florida’s Okeechobee Festival is taking a fallow year in 2019.

In a statement posted to social media, organizers for Okeechobee said, “While the OMF portal won’t be opening in 2019, we’re looking to March 2020, and we can’t wait to see you again.” You can read the full statement below.



Okeechobee launched in 2016 and has welcomed the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Arcade Fire, Robert Plant, Travis Scott, Chaka Khan, and Skrillex over the course of its previous three editions.