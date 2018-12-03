Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Oreo is releasing a record player that plays actual music

What a time to be alive -- now you can play Oreo cookies like vinyl records

by
on December 03, 2018, 1:57pm
0 comments
Oreo Record Player
Oreo Record Player

Whether you’re a dunker or a splitter, everyone’s got their own way of eating Oreos. Now, the cookie company has given you one more — spin it right round, baby, right round, like a record, baby.

Just in time for the holiday season, Nabisco has released the perfect novelty gift for the vinyl-loving stoner in your life: an Oreo turntable that plays real-life Oreo cookies as records. Set the Oreo down on the turntable and put the needle on it, and a song will play. The best part? Take a bite out of it, set it back on the player, and it’ll play something different. We live in interesting times.

The Oreo Music Box currently retails for $19.99 on Amazon, and comes with several original, white fudge and Oreo Thins so you have your pick of cookies to play, as well as a tin box that fits everything. (Unfortunately, it’s currently unavailable, but who knows? It might come back in stock before your next craving.)

According to instructions provided in a press release, Oreo tells you to “just place an Oreo cookie on the music box turntable (like you would a record), slide the record arm into place and an Oreo tune will play. Take a few bites and then put your Oreo cookie back into place — as your cookie gets smaller and smaller, the songs will change.”

If you wanted something goofy for Secret Santa, or even just a weird little stocking stuffer (or if you’re drunk-shopping on Amazon on Christmas Eve like a good American), this might just be the perfect thing for cookie lovers everywhere. One thing’s for sure — Oreos are cheaper than vinyl.

During a recent episode of TODAY, Hoda Kotb and Ellie Kemper tried out the Oreo Music Box. Watch the segment here.

Oreo Cookie Record Player

Previous Story
Shinedown unveil dates for intimate “An Evening With” tour
Next Story
The 1975 give a nightmare performance in “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)” video: Watch
No comments