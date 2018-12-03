Oreo is releasing a record player that plays actual music

Oreo Record Player

Whether you’re a dunker or a splitter, everyone’s got their own way of eating Oreos. Now, the cookie company has given you one more — spin it right round, baby, right round, like a record, baby.

Just in time for the holiday season, Nabisco has released the perfect novelty gift for the vinyl-loving stoner in your life: an Oreo turntable that plays real-life Oreo cookies as records. Set the Oreo down on the turntable and put the needle on it, and a song will play. The best part? Take a bite out of it, set it back on the player, and it’ll play something different. We live in interesting times.



The Oreo Music Box currently retails for $19.99 on Amazon, and comes with several original, white fudge and Oreo Thins so you have your pick of cookies to play, as well as a tin box that fits everything. (Unfortunately, it’s currently unavailable, but who knows? It might come back in stock before your next craving.)

According to instructions provided in a press release, Oreo tells you to “just place an Oreo cookie on the music box turntable (like you would a record), slide the record arm into place and an Oreo tune will play. Take a few bites and then put your Oreo cookie back into place — as your cookie gets smaller and smaller, the songs will change.”

If you wanted something goofy for Secret Santa, or even just a weird little stocking stuffer (or if you’re drunk-shopping on Amazon on Christmas Eve like a good American), this might just be the perfect thing for cookie lovers everywhere. One thing’s for sure — Oreos are cheaper than vinyl.

During a recent episode of TODAY, Hoda Kotb and Ellie Kemper tried out the Oreo Music Box. Watch the segment here.