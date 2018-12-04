Panic! At the Disco leader Brendon Urie plans “metal project”

Panic! at the Disco // Photo by Samantha Saturday

While Panic! At the Disco‘s sound is rooted in pop, emo, and alt-rock, we may be headbanging to the band’s music before too long.

According to an interview with the UK’s Rock Sound magazine, the band’s leader, Brendon Urie, has a mind to try his hand at a “metal project.” The frontman, speaking on the diversity of his group’s sound from album to album, apparently wants to take that even further.



“I want to do a metal project in particular,” he said. “I actually just played something for my bandmates recently… we have an old song called ‘The Calendar’ and I made a metal version of it from years back. It’s like 90 seconds long and is really fun. Who knows, I might even put that out on SoundCloud on a whim some time soon!”

Urie says that while he’s happy that each Panic! album has its “own vibe,” he is looking to take that notion even further.

“I still feel like I can do more,” Urie said. “Even from song to song within one album I feel like things could change even more drastically, and maybe that’ll happen as time goes on. I still have so many different things that I want to do, particularly in terms of genres.”

That’s your cue to start designing the band’s extreme metal logo.

Panic! At the Disco released their sixth studio album, Pray for the Wicked, this past June, landing at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The band will continue to promote the record next month with an ongoing tour. The North American leg kicks back up on January 10th at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, wrapping up on February 20th in Sacramento, California, at the Golden1 Center. They’ll hit the road again in March when the band heads to Europe for a run of dates starting on March 14th at Stadthalle in Offenbach, Germany. A full list of dates can be found here.