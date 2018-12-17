Panic! at the Disco share metal version of “The Calendar”: Stream

Panic! at the Disco, photo by Samantha Saturday

In an interview earlier this month, Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie revealed that he’s planning to launch a proper “metal project” in the future. The pop punk frontman also divulged that he’s actually been dabbling with metal renditions of Panic! songs for some time now.

“I actually just played something for my bandmates recently… we have an old song called ‘The Calendar’ and I made a metal version of it from years back,” Urie explained. “It’s like 90 seconds long and is really fun. Who knows, I might even put that out on SoundCloud on a whim some time soon!”



Maybe it’s the holiday spirit, or perhaps he saw our Top Metal + Hard Rock Albums of 2018 list, but Urie has now shared that 90-second metal version of Vices & Virtues track “The Calendar”. Rather than upload it to Soundcloud, Urie played the song while streaming on Twitch recently, as Rock Sound points out. Urie noted that this version of the song was recorded way back in 2010, likely during the same sessions for 2011’s Vices and Virtues. Could this be the future of Panic! at the Moshpit?

Stream it below and let the headbanging commence.

In 2015, Urie performed a “metalcore” take on Panic! song “Hallelujah”. Revisit that below.