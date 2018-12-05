Paul McCartney announces 2019 North and South American tour dates

Paul McCartney, photo by MJ Kim

Paul McCartney just launched the European leg of his “Freshen Up Tour”, which comes in support of his latest album, Egypt Station. Next Spring, Macca will cross the Atlantic for a series of dates in both North and South America.



In March, McCartney will play shows in Chile, Argentina, and Brasil. A little less than two months later, he’ll kick off a previously announced North American leg. Today, McCartney confirmed four additional US dates, including his first-ever performance at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI (6/8), as well as his return to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles (7/13). Other confirmed dates include Global Life Park in Arlington, TX (6/14) and Petco Park in San Diego (6/22).

(Read: 10 Great Cover Songs of The Beatles’ White Album)

Tickets to the Green Bay show go on sale beginning December 10th, with tickets to the other three shows available starting December 13th.

Paul McCartney 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

12/03 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

12/05 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

12/06 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

12/12 – Liverpool, UK @ Echo Arena

12/14 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

12/16 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

03/20 – Santiago, CL @ National Stadium

03/23 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Polo Ground

03/26 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

03/30 – Curitiba, BR @ Estadio Couto Pereira

05/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Arena

05/27 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

05/30 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

06/01 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

06/03 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

06/06 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

06/08 – Green Bay, WI @ Lambeau Field

06/11 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

06/14 – Arlington TX @ Globe Life Park

06/22 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

06/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

07/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium