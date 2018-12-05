Paul McCartney announces 2019 North and South American tour dates

Paul McCartney just launched the European leg of his “Freshen Up Tour”, which comes in support of his latest album, Egypt Station. Next Spring, Macca will cross the Atlantic for a series of dates in both North and South America.
In March, McCartney will play shows in Chile, Argentina, and Brasil. A little less than two months later, he’ll kick off a previously announced North American leg. Today, McCartney confirmed four additional US dates, including his first-ever performance at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI (6/8), as well as his return to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles (7/13). Other confirmed dates include Global Life Park in Arlington, TX (6/14) and Petco Park in San Diego (6/22).
(Read: 10 Great Cover Songs of The Beatles’ White Album)
Tickets to the Green Bay show go on sale beginning December 10th, with tickets to the other three shows available starting December 13th.
Paul McCartney 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
12/03 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
12/05 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
12/06 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
12/12 – Liverpool, UK @ Echo Arena
12/14 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
12/16 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
03/20 – Santiago, CL @ National Stadium
03/23 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Polo Ground
03/26 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque
03/30 – Curitiba, BR @ Estadio Couto Pereira
05/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Arena
05/27 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
05/30 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
06/01 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
06/03 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
06/06 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
06/08 – Green Bay, WI @ Lambeau Field
06/11 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
06/14 – Arlington TX @ Globe Life Park
06/22 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
06/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
07/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium