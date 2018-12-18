Paul McCartney recruits Emma Stone for musical short film “Who Cares”: Watch

Paul McCartney and Emma Stone

Paul McCartney will not slow down. Not only did he just release a 50th anniversary edition of The White Album in addition to the lovely Egypt Station, but the one-time Beatle has also announced a 2019 world tour and a children’s book. Now, he’s capping off 2018 with “a musical short film” starring himself and Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone.

The film, which finds Stone visiting a “Behavioral Hypnotist Meteorologist” played by McCartney, serves as a vessel for Egypt Station single “Who Cares”. It was shot on 65mm Kodak film with Panavision cameras, which gorgeously capture the pair’s dive into miming and prop comedy.



In a press release, McCartney reveals that the clip, which was directed by Brantley Gutierrez and Ryan Heffington, was created with nonprofit Creative Visions, Artemis Rising Foundation, and the Blue Chip Foundation, among others, as part of the anti-bullying campaign #WhoCaresIDo.

“My hope is that if there are kids being bullied — and there are,” McCartney says in a statement. “Maybe by listening to this song and watching this video, they might just think it’s not as bad…that it’s the kind of thing you can just stand up to and laugh off and get through.”

Stone, meanwhile, just gave one of the year’s best performances in Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite. She’s currently poised to star as a young Cruella de Vil in 100 Dalmatians prequel Cruella.