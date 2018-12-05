Pete Davidson blocked Ariana Grande post-split: “You’re not good for my health. I can’t have this in my life.”

Pete Davidson, photo by Amanda Koellner

Surprise, surprise: Turns out having Ariana Grande — one of the most popular figures in the world — as your ex-girlfriend is tough. So it goes for Pete Davidson, who’s having an especially awful fall season for himself.

According to a source by People, Grande tried reaching out to Davidson following their breakup this past October, only to get blocked and told: “Stop reaching out. You’re not good for my health. I can’t have this in my life.”



Grande ostensibly confirmed the news herself by sharing a back-and-forth with a fan:

🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 3, 2018

On Monday, Davidson addressed his own mental health with an Instagram post, saying: “I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth.”

Shortly after, Grande offered her support to Davidson by sharing his words on her Instagram story and writing, “I know u already know this but i feel i need to remind my fans to please be gentler with others,” she started. “I really don’t endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity. i care deeply about pete and his health.”

Of course, all of this comes days after Grande’s record-breaking “thank u, next” video dropped, featuring Davidson’s mug in a Mean Girls-inspired Burn Book, and reports surfaced of her replacing his tattoo with a Mac Miller tribute.

On the plus side, he at least resolved things with great guy Dan Crenshaw.