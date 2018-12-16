Pete Davidson makes SNL appearance amidst concern over his well-being: Watch

Pete Davidson on SNL

In the hours leading up to tonight’s Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson prompted concern over his well-being following a series of posts made to Instagram.

Responding to Kanye West’s own social media comments about mental health, Davidson wrote, “Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health. I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this. We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted.”



“I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last,” Davidson added. “All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

He then wrote, “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” before deleting his Instagram account.

The posts prompted the NYPD to perform a welfare check on Davidson. Several other celebrities — including Davidson’s ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande — also offered their support on social media.

Though Davidson was largely absent from tonight’s episode of SNL, he did introduce Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson’s second performance of the evening. He also appeared in a pre-taped sketch in which he impersonated Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek auditioning to be next year’s Oscars host.