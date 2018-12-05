Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Phoebe Bridgers shares hushed cover of The Cure’s “Friday I’m in Love”: Stream

A beautiful version from the singer-songwriter's Spotify Singles session

by
on December 05, 2018, 12:06pm
0 comments
Phoebe Bridgers Newport Folk Festival The Cure Friday I'm in Love Spotify Singles Ben Kaye
Phoebe Bridgers, photo by Ben Kaye

Beyond her collaborative boygenius EP with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus (one of the year’s best efforts), Phoebe Bridgers has spent 2018 piling up the covers. There was that surprising take on Japandroids “The House That Heaven Built”, her Simone Felice-produced rendition of Sandy (Alex G)’s “Powerful Man”, her collaboration with Jackson Brown on McCarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song”, and even that time she joined Mumford and Sons for Radiohead’s “All I Need” at Newport Folk Fest.

Today, thanks to the Spotify Singles series, we’ve been gifted another new reimagining from Bridgers. She delivered a hushed take on the classic The Cure song from 1992, “Friday I’m in Love”. Generally a brighter number (especially from a band like The Cure), Bridgers takes the track down into more hushed territory, giving it a softer, more patient sort of beauty. Check it out below, along with a new take on “Scott Street” from last year’s Stranger in the Alps.

Together with boygenius, Bridgers also recently tackled The Killers’ “Read My Mind” and The Dixie Chicks’ “Cowboy Take Me Away”.

Previous Story
Wu-Tang Clan perform career-spanning Tiny Desk Concert: Watch
Next Story
Cautious Clay enlists Tobias Jesso Jr. and Hudson Mohawke for new single “Reasons”: Stream
No comments