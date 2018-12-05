Phoebe Bridgers shares hushed cover of The Cure’s “Friday I’m in Love”: Stream

Phoebe Bridgers, photo by Ben Kaye

Beyond her collaborative boygenius EP with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus (one of the year’s best efforts), Phoebe Bridgers has spent 2018 piling up the covers. There was that surprising take on Japandroids “The House That Heaven Built”, her Simone Felice-produced rendition of Sandy (Alex G)’s “Powerful Man”, her collaboration with Jackson Brown on McCarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song”, and even that time she joined Mumford and Sons for Radiohead’s “All I Need” at Newport Folk Fest.

Today, thanks to the Spotify Singles series, we’ve been gifted another new reimagining from Bridgers. She delivered a hushed take on the classic The Cure song from 1992, “Friday I’m in Love”. Generally a brighter number (especially from a band like The Cure), Bridgers takes the track down into more hushed territory, giving it a softer, more patient sort of beauty. Check it out below, along with a new take on “Scott Street” from last year’s Stranger in the Alps.



Together with boygenius, Bridgers also recently tackled The Killers’ “Read My Mind” and The Dixie Chicks’ “Cowboy Take Me Away”.