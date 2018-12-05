Pinegrove announce physical release of Skylight, new tour dates

Pinegrove emerged from their year-long hiatus back in September with a brief run of 2018 tour dates and a new album, Skylight. The follow-up to their breakthrough debut Cardinal was originally planned for 2017, but accusations of sexual coercion against lead singer Evan Stephens Hall led the band to take an “extended period of time off the road.” After a successful digital release of the LP and return to the road, the Hall’s outfit has now detailed more plans for 2019.
The band has announced plans for an upcoming physical release of Skylight set for February 15th. Coming on clear vinyl (limited to 2,000 pressings), CD, or cassette, the physical formats are considered deluxe versions of the LP, each coming with an acoustic version of the record dubbed Skylight II.
Coinciding with the release will be another round of US tour dates kicking off February 21st in Washington, DC. Further stops include Nashville, Chicago, Cleveland, Atlanta, St. Louis, Buffalo, and more.
hello! today we are happy to announce a physical release of skylight! available on vinyl, compact disc, & cassette. the deluxe physical versions are available for pre-order today & come with skylight ii, an acoustic version of the record. available everywhere feb 15. . we’re also announcing some more tour dates for february & march! these go on sale this friday at 10am local time. . you can pre-order the record, get tour tickets, & sign up for our mailing list (which tends to offer more detail than these here summaries) at the link in our bio.
Find the Skylight artwork and tracklist below, followed by Pinegrove’s upcoming tour itinerary.
Skylight Artwork:
Skylight Tracklist:
01. Rings
02. Portal
03. Intrepid
04. Paterson & Leo
05. Angelina
06. Thanksgiving
07. Easy Enough
08. Darkness
09. Skylight
10. Amulets
11. Light On
Pinegrove 2018/2019 Tour Dates:
12/05 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
12/06 – London, UK @ The Garage
12/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
12/14 – West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour
02/21 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
02/22 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
02/23 – Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger
02/25 – Orlando, FL@ Soundbar
02/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Hell
02/27 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
03/01 – Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival
03/02 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
03/03 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
03/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
03/07 – Buffalo, NY @ The Rec Room
03/08 – Hamden, CT @ Ballroom
03/09 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents