Pinegrove announce physical release of Skylight, new tour dates

LP, CD, and cassette formats come with a bonus acoustic album

by
on December 05, 2018, 4:06pm
Pinegrove Skylight 2019 Tour Dates
Pinegrove, photo by Lior Phillips

Pinegrove emerged from their year-long hiatus back in September with a brief run of 2018 tour dates and a new album, Skylight. The follow-up to their breakthrough debut Cardinal was originally planned for 2017, but accusations of sexual coercion against lead singer Evan Stephens Hall led the band to take an “extended period of time off the road.” After a successful digital release of the LP and return to the road, the Hall’s outfit has now detailed more plans for 2019.

The band has announced plans for an upcoming physical release of Skylight set for February 15th. Coming on clear vinyl (limited to 2,000 pressings), CD, or cassette, the physical formats are considered deluxe versions of the LP, each coming with an acoustic version of the record dubbed Skylight II.

Coinciding with the release will be another round of US tour dates kicking off February 21st in Washington, DC. Further stops include Nashville, Chicago, Cleveland, Atlanta, St. Louis, Buffalo, and more.

Find the Skylight  artwork and tracklist below, followed by Pinegrove’s upcoming tour itinerary.

Skylight Artwork:

Pinegrove Skylight Album Cover Artwork

Skylight Tracklist:
01. Rings
02. Portal
03. Intrepid
04. Paterson & Leo
05. Angelina
06. Thanksgiving
07. Easy Enough
08. Darkness
09. Skylight
10. Amulets
11. Light On

Pinegrove 2018/2019 Tour Dates:
12/05 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
12/06 – London, UK @ The Garage
12/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
12/14 – West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour
02/21 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
02/22 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
02/23 – Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger
02/25 – Orlando, FL@ Soundbar
02/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Hell
02/27 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
03/01 – Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival
03/02 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
03/03 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
03/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
03/07 – Buffalo, NY @ The Rec Room
03/08 – Hamden, CT @ Ballroom
03/09 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

