Pinegrove announce physical release of Skylight, new tour dates

Pinegrove, photo by Lior Phillips

Pinegrove emerged from their year-long hiatus back in September with a brief run of 2018 tour dates and a new album, Skylight. The follow-up to their breakthrough debut Cardinal was originally planned for 2017, but accusations of sexual coercion against lead singer Evan Stephens Hall led the band to take an “extended period of time off the road.” After a successful digital release of the LP and return to the road, the Hall’s outfit has now detailed more plans for 2019.

The band has announced plans for an upcoming physical release of Skylight set for February 15th. Coming on clear vinyl (limited to 2,000 pressings), CD, or cassette, the physical formats are considered deluxe versions of the LP, each coming with an acoustic version of the record dubbed Skylight II.



Coinciding with the release will be another round of US tour dates kicking off February 21st in Washington, DC. Further stops include Nashville, Chicago, Cleveland, Atlanta, St. Louis, Buffalo, and more.

Find the Skylight artwork and tracklist below, followed by Pinegrove’s upcoming tour itinerary.

Skylight Artwork:

Skylight Tracklist:

01. Rings

02. Portal

03. Intrepid

04. Paterson & Leo

05. Angelina

06. Thanksgiving

07. Easy Enough

08. Darkness

09. Skylight

10. Amulets

11. Light On

Pinegrove 2018/2019 Tour Dates:

12/05 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

12/06 – London, UK @ The Garage

12/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

12/14 – West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour

02/21 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

02/22 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

02/23 – Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger

02/25 – Orlando, FL@ Soundbar

02/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Hell

02/27 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

03/01 – Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival

03/02 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

03/03 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

03/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

03/07 – Buffalo, NY @ The Rec Room

03/08 – Hamden, CT @ Ballroom

03/09 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents