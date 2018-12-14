Pixar announces star-studded voice cast for Onward: Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Chris Pratt, Octavia Spencer, and Tom Holland

With intellectual property all the rage in Hollywood, not even Pixar has been immune to its treacherous grasp. In recent years, the studio has pumped out multiple sequels, what with 2013’s Monsters University, 2016’s Finding Dory, 2017’s Cars 3, and 2018’s The Incredibles 2. Even so, they’re still able to deliver original gems (see: 2015’s Inside Out and last year’s Coco) and that tradition continues into 2020 with Onward.

This week, Disney properly announced the new film, which comes from Monsters University mastermind Dan Scanlon. While that news doesn’t necessarily leave us jumping for joy like one of their digital creations, the film’s cast of A-listers certainly does: Jurassic hunk Chris Pratt, Spider-Man himself Tom Holland, Emmy queen Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Oscar champ Octavia Spencer.



So far, little is known about the project, though, as The Playlist notes, the film was teased at last year’s D23 conference. Scanlon told the audience there that he was working on a movie tentatively titled, Suburban Fantasy World, which he described as “a story of two brothers working to find their missing father.”

Pixar’s then-chief creative officer John Lasseter expanded on the project, saying, “This film takes place in a fantasy world, but a modern fantasy world. Magic used to exist, but it was too difficult to do. Unicorns are everywhere, they are basically rodents… In this world, the unicorns eat out of the trash like possums.” Yeah, that sounds about right.

Of course, Pixar won’t have to put up too much smoke and mirrors to hide this project, seeing how next year sees the release of what is likely going to be their biggest sequel yet, Toy Story 4, which hits theaters on June 21st.

Onward won’t drop until March 6th, 2020.