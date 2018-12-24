Post Malone rocks his Crocs on new song “Wow.”: Stream

Post Malone wearing his signature Crocs in the "Wow." video

Post Malone has gifted his fans with an early Christmas present in “Wow.”, his first new solo song since dropping beerpongs & bentleys in May. The title references the reaction Post himself elicits, as the track is all about how he now impresses everyone with his fame and riches.

“Yeah, your grandmama probably know me,” Post flexes. He also boasts about “blastin’ Fall Out Boy” out of luxury cars and turning kitchen counters into strip clubs. Wow, sure, I guess these are signs of success as we head into 2019?



Probably more entertaining, though, is the song’s animated visual, in which cartoon Post proudly rocks his signature Crocs. Sadly, good friend Dennis Rodman doesn’t make a cameo. Check it out below.

beerpongs & bentleys recently picked up a number of Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Over the last few months, Post’s collaborated with 21 Savage and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee.