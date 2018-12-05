Primavera Sound reveals 2019 lineup: Robyn, Janelle Monáe, Cardi B, Tame Impala

Tame Impala (photo by Ben Kaye), Janelle Monáe (photo by Amy Price), and Cardi B (photo by Tim Mosenfelder)

Primavera Sound has revealed its 2019 lineup and color us shocked, but it’s incredible. The festival returns to Barcelona, Spain May 30th through June 1st, and it once again features an unparalleled bill of performers.

Tame Impala, Cardi B, Robyn, Stereolab, Solange, Janelle Monáe, Courtney Barnett, Jarvis Cocker (introducing JARV IS), Erykah Badu, Nas, Guided by Voices, FKA Twigs, Carly Rae Jepsen, Charli XCX, Pusha T, Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Interpol, Liz Phair, Neneh Cherry, Primal Scream, Snail Mail, Yves Tumor, Built to Spill, and Tierra Whackare are all set to perform.



Oh, sorry, not enough awesome for you? Also featured are Christine and the Queens, Big Red Machine, Jawbreaker, Future, Danny Brown, Soccer Mommy, SOPHIE, Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks, Suede, Dirty Projectors, Princess Nokia, Big Thief, Low, James Blake, Kali Uchi, Lizzo, JPEGMAFIA, Beak>, and Sigrid.

If that lineup feels pretty diverse, that’s very much the point: A press release emphasizes a “new normal” that focuses on Primavera’s commitment to “urban music without forgetting any essential selections” while booking a 50/50 gender split. Included in the statement is a sort of manifesto that reads:

“That in a line up, equality between female and male artists should be normal

That gender barriers and pigeonholing being dismantled should be normal

That all stages, schedules and proposals being provocative should be normal

That the music of the new generations be embraced without forgetting how we got here should be normal.”

Tickets are on sale now via the festival’s website. Find the complete lineup below, followed by an announcement trailer highlighting the “new normal” theme.