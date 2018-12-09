Prosecutors believe they have Tekashi 6ix9ine dead to rights

Tekashi 6ix9ine at scene of armed robbery (photo via TMZ)

Lawyers for Tekashi 6ix9ine contend the 22-year-old rapper only pretends to be a gangster and will ultimately be vindicated of the multiple federal crimes he’s been charged with. However, based on the evidence submitted in court this week, prosecutors believe they have 6ix9ine “dead to rights,” according to TMZ.

In arguing why 6ix9ine should not be granted bail, prosecutors have submitted a bevy of photographs and video clips showing 6ix9ine at the scene of several shootings and armed robberies. In particular, prosecutors produced footage from an April 3rd armed robbery in Brooklyn which 6ix9ine actually filmed himself and later gave to a third party to post onto the Internet. Additionally, there are photographs of 6ix9ine at a pair of shootings in Brooklyn on April 21st, as well as ones of him in possession of a backpack stolen during an armed robbery.



Many of the images and video clips were found on phones belonging to 6ix9ine and his former associates.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s federal trial is expected to begin in September 2019. If found guilty on the charges, he faces a minimum of 32 years to a maximum of life in prison.