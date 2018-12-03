Queen and Adam Lambert announce 2019 Rhapsody tour

Queen with Adam Lambert, photo by Diana Kat

Bohemian Rhapsody may not be one of the best music biopics of all time, but, as of this weekend, it is the highest grossing one to date. Next summer, Queen will look to capitalize on the film’s success by striking out on a massive North American tour with frontman Adam Lambert.

Dubbed the “Rhapsody Tour”, the 23-date trek will bring the classic rock titans to major markets throughout the US and Canada. Things kick off July 10th in Vancouver, British Columbia with further stops in Dallas, Phoenix, Toronto, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Nashville, New Orleans, Tampa, and Atlanta. It all culminates with an August 23rd gig in Charlotte, North Carolina.



(Read: Queen’s 10 Best Deep Cuts)

Queen’s two remaining co-founding members, co-founders, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, said in a statement that they were “raring to get back in the saddle” for the new shows. “This is a great opportunity,” May said. “Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever, and got us our best notices ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious! Watch out, America!”

Joining May, Taylor, and Lambert on the road will be keyboardist Spike Edney, bassist Neil Fairclough, and percussionist Tyler Warren. Tickets go on sale December 7th at 10:00 AM local time, with Fan Club pre-sale launching December 6th. Find the full itinerary below. You can also purchase tickets here.

Queen + Adam Lambert 2019 “Rhapsody Tour” Dates:

07/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

07/12 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

07/14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

07/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

07/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

07/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

07/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/28 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/30 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

07/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/4 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/6 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/9 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/10 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/13 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

08/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/17 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

08/18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

08/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

08/22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

08/23 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center