Queen and Adam Lambert announce 2019 Rhapsody tour

Bohemian Rhapsody may not be one of the best music biopics of all time, but, as of this weekend, it is the highest grossing one to date. Next summer, Queen will look to capitalize on the film’s success by striking out on a massive North American tour with frontman Adam Lambert.
Dubbed the “Rhapsody Tour”, the 23-date trek will bring the classic rock titans to major markets throughout the US and Canada. Things kick off July 10th in Vancouver, British Columbia with further stops in Dallas, Phoenix, Toronto, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Nashville, New Orleans, Tampa, and Atlanta. It all culminates with an August 23rd gig in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Queen’s two remaining co-founding members, co-founders, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, said in a statement that they were “raring to get back in the saddle” for the new shows. “This is a great opportunity,” May said. “Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever, and got us our best notices ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious! Watch out, America!”
Joining May, Taylor, and Lambert on the road will be keyboardist Spike Edney, bassist Neil Fairclough, and percussionist Tyler Warren. Tickets go on sale December 7th at 10:00 AM local time, with Fan Club pre-sale launching December 6th. Find the full itinerary below. You can also purchase tickets here.
Queen + Adam Lambert 2019 “Rhapsody Tour” Dates:
07/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
07/12 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
07/14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
07/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
07/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
07/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
07/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/28 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/30 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
07/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/4 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/6 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/9 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/10 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/13 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
08/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/17 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
08/18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
08/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
08/22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
08/23 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center