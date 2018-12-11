Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” is now the most-streamed song from the 20th century

Queen, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Queen is taking over.

On Monday, Universal Music Group announced that the band’s seminal hit, “Bohemian Rhapsody”, officially became not only the most-streamed classic rock song of all time, but the most-streamed song of the 20th century.



The original song and official video, the latter of which is considered the first promotional music video to ever be aired, has surpassed a collective 1.6 billion streams globally across all major streaming services.

“So the River of Rock Music has metamorphosed into streams,” exclaimed founding member Brian May. “Very happy that our music is still flowing to the max!”

The popularity of the track is no doubt influenced by Bryan Singer’s Bohemian Rhapsody, which recently became the most successful biopic of all time as it nears 600 mil worldwide, easily surpassing 2015’s Straight Outta Compton.

Naturally, the surviving members of Queen are capitalizing on this cultural reawakening, taking the band on tour with Adam Lambert, who does an admirable (and unenviable) job filling in for the late and iconic Freddie Mercury.

