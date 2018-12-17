Quentin Tarantino confronts burglars breaking into his home

Quentin Tarantino

Reading like a scene out of a movie he himself directed, Quentin Tarantino confronted a pair of home invaders and forced them off his premises. According to TMZ, the director was staying in late Sunday evening when he heard two men inside his house in Los Angeles.

Tarantino reportedly located the burglars and got them to leave the residence, although not before they made off with jewelry and other property. Law enforcement believe the suspects broke in through the back window, and are currently searching for neighborhood surveillance video that could help identify the culprits.



Tarantino is thankfully safe and presumably back to work on his latest project Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a movie set around the Manson Family murders with an ensemble cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Burt Reynolds, Margot Robbie, Dakota Fanning, and many others. The film is set for release in August 2019.