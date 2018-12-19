Menu
The Raconteurs return with new songs “Sunday Driver” and “Now That You’re Gone”: Stream

Taken from the rock outfit's first album since 2008

on December 19, 2018, 12:03am
The Raconteurs
The Raconteurs

Earlier in the fall, it was revealed that The Raconteurs were planning to release a new album in 2019, their first in over 10 years. While details on the long-awaited LP are still forthcoming, Jack White & co. are previewing it today with two new songs: “Sunday Driver” and “Now That You’re Gone”.

The first offering finds White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler electrified and swaggering, outfitted with cutting guitar licks. Meanwhile, the second tune takes on a more sobering tone with lyrics such as, “Never known such unhappiness.”

Stream both tracks below via Apple Music and Spotify.

In addition to appearing on The Raconteurs’ upcoming album, “Sunday Driver” and “Now That You’re Gone” are included on the 10th anniversary reissue of the rock group’s 2008 record, Consolers of the Lonely

This year saw White let loose a solid solo album in Boarding House Reach.

