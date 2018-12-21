Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi drop holiday-themed singles: Stream

Rae Sremmurd, photo by Ben Kaye

Atlanta rappers Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi are doing a damn good job of cultivating their individual personas while still maintaining the group effort that is Rae Sremmurd. Their last record was a triple album that bookended a Rae Sremmurd full-length with a pair of solo LPs. Meanwhile, they’ve continued to tour as a pair while also lending their individual talents to artists like Ellie Goulding, Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, and The Weeknd. Now, the pair is simultaneously releasing a set of solo Christmas-themed singles.

Take a listen to Swae Lee’s “Christmas At Swae’s” and Slim Jxmmi’s “Nothing For Christmas” below.



“Christmas at Swae’s” Single Artwork:

“

” Single Artwork: